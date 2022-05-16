MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Harrison County deputies are asking drivers to find an alternate route Thursday evening when I-20 closes.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, TxDOT will be closing both the westbound and eastbound lanes of I-20 at US59 from Thursday at 7 p.m. until Friday at 7 a.m. The closure is so construction crews can set the US59 bridge beams in place.

The sheriff’s office says I-20 traffic will be diverted to the exit ramps. They also say that US59 will remain open.