I-20 closed due to winter weather in Bossier, Webster parishes

I20E is shut down due to hazardous winter weather conditions after multiple accidents were reported late Tuesday evening along I-20E, forcing traffic diversions at Industrial Dr. and at Exit 33 (Haughton/Fillmore). (Source: Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development)

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has shut down I-20 eastbound from the Industrial Drive exit to the Goodwill Road exit in Bossier and Webster Parishes due to winter weather and freezing conditions.

The closure comes after multiple accidents were reported late Tuesday evening along I-20E, forcing traffic diversions at Industrial Dr. and at Exit 33 (Haughton/Fillmore). I-20W was also shut down at US 80 (Exit 5) due to a jacknifed tractor trailer around 11 p.m.

With additional freezing temperatures expected to impact the region over the next day, DOTD is strongly urging motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel.

If travel is essential, DOTD is urging motorists to use extra caution when traveling on roadways during hazardous weather conditions especially while traveling over bridges and elevated roadways and stay off the roads whenever possible.

Drivers can find the most up-to-date road closure information by visiting www.511LA.org, calling 511, or downloading the Louisiana 511 smartphone app. You can also follow DOTD on Facebook and Twitter for updates and information.