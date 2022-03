SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An accident on I-20 East at Greenwood Road is causing some headaches for morning commuters.

The accident happened a little before 4:30 Friday morning. At this time, Shreveport Police have I-20 East completely closed and are having motorists take the Hearne Avenue exit.

Download the KTAL News app 📲

This is an ongoing situation and we will bring you updates as they become available.