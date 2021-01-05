I-20 lane, shoulder closures continue due to BAFB Interchange project

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Daily lane and shoulder closures on Interstate-20 will continue through January due to work on the Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project.

According to DOTD, the intermittent closures on I-20 eastbound and westbound at the I-220 interchange in Bossier Parish are expected to last 30 days as the project moves forward. Other intermittent ramp closures at the interchange may also be necessary.

DOTD officials said the entire project is extending southward from the existing interchange creating a new road into BAFB, and is expected to be complete in late 2021.

Detour signs will be in place when necessary.