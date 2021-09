BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A spill on Interstate 20 in Bossier City near Airline Drive is bringing morning traffic to a standstill.

Bossier City officials say that a diesel fuel spill has lead to both lanes of I-20 westbound being shut down. Drivers are being diverted to Airline Drive and Industrial Drive.

To minimize any additional traffic issues, state digital information boards are telling drivers to also detour using I-220.