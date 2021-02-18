I-20E in Bossier, Webster parishes now open; drivers urged to travel at slow speeds

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has reopened Interstate 20 eastbound from Industrial Drive in Bossier City to Goodwill Road in Webster Parish.

Due to hazardous and freezing weather conditions, DOTD is asking everyone to stay off the roads when possible.

If travel is essential, drivers are strongly urged to travel at an extremely slow rate of speed and leave plenty of room between their car and any nearby cars.

Drivers can find the most up-to-date road closure information by visiting www.511LA.org, calling 511, or downloading the Louisiana 511 smartphone app. You can also follow DOTD on Facebook and Twitter for updates and information.