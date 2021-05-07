I-20E in Shreveport shuts down due to fatal crash involving two 18-wheelers, car

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Interstate 20 eastbound is shut down following a fatal crash that involved two 18-wheelers and a car Friday afternoon.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call around 3:00 p.m. about a major traffic accident on I-20 near US Highway 80.

(Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The Greenwood Police Department was already on the scene when CPSO showed up. Exit 3 is closed to cut down on congestion at US 79/LA 169 and US 80 and to allow necessary crews access to the scene. Authorities say the right lane is closed at Tourist Bureau eastbound.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office was also called to the scene. This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.