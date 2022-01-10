I-20E shut down near Minden due to crash involving 18-wheeler

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – I-20 East is shut down at US 371 near Minden after a major crash Monday morning involving an 18-wheeler.
There is no word on whether there were any serious injuries.
According to the Minden police, I-20 eastbound from exit 44 to exit 47 is expected to be closed for one to two hours while they and Louisiana State Police investigate and work to clear the wreck.
Drivers are asked to exit at the Dixie Inn exit, police say. Drivers can get back on I-20 at the Minden/Sibley exit.
