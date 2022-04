BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police say I-20 west is back open after two 18-wheelers and two cars were involved in a crash Wednesday morning.

According to Lt. Bart Cavanaugh, the crash happened on I-20 near the Industrial Drive exit around 9 a.m. Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was being diverted onto I-220 westbound going into Bossier City, Cavanaugh says.