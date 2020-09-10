I-20W shut down in Webster Parish due to fatal crash, LSP on scene

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Interstate 20 westbound is shut down and expected to remain closed for about six hours after major crash early Wednesday evening that killed one person.

According to Louisiana State Police, the two-vehicle crash happened on I-20W at Exit 44 near Dixie Inn. As a result, the interstate is closed at the Minden-Sibley exit (Exit 47).

(Photo: Louisiana State Police)

(Photo: Louisiana State Police)

Drivers are being directed to take Exit 47, travel north on LA 159 to Hwy 80, and go west on 80 until Dixie Inn. Traffic can enter I-20 at the Dixie Inn on-ramp.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.