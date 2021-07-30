I-20W shuts down after 18-wheeler with cattle catches fire in Bossier Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Interstate 20 westbound is shut down after an 18-wheeler carrying 62 head of cattle caught on fire Friday afternoon.

It happened around 4:25 p.m. near the 33-mile marker in Bossier Parish. The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Troopers arrived at the scene to investigate.

Rancher and cattleman John Ed Jorden, who is also a member of the Bossier Parish Police Jury, showed up at the scene to help move the cows onto another trailer.

Of the 62 heads, four cows have died as a result of the fire, and all workers on the scene are working to get the other cows to safety as quickly as possible.

Firefighters from Bossier Parish Fire District #1 (East 80) also responded to the scene to work the fire and cool the trailer and cows inside.

The outside lane of westbound I-20 is closed and deputies are telling drivers to find an alternate route. but they and troopers are keeping traffic flowing on the inside lane at this time.

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, it appears it may have been a brake fire.