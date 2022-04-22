BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A section of I-20 westbound will be shut down in Bossier Parish starting late Saturday night while crews work to remove and replace an overhead sign, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

It’s part of ongoing work on the I-20/220/BAFB Interchange Access Project.

The DOTD says I-20 westbound will be closed from Exit 33 (LA 157) to Exit 26 (I-220) from Saturday, April 23 at 11 p.m. through Sunday, April 24 at 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Traffic will be detoured from LA 157 to US 80. Detour signage will be in place as necessary.

Work on the BAFB Interchange project is expected to be completed in early October 2022.