UPDATE: The left lane has opened leaving the right lane blocked. Congestion has reached S. Lakeshore Drive.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana DOTD says I-220 East is closed on the Cross Lake Bridge (before LA 173) due to a vehicle fire.

Use an alternate route.

