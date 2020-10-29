I-220 EB at I-20 in Bossier City shut down after 18-wheeler crash

Both lanes of I-220 eastbound at the I-20 connector in Bossier City are shut down after an 18-wheeler overturned Thursday, spilling scrap metal onto the roadway.

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Both lanes of I-220 eastbound at the I-20 connector in Bossier City are shut down after an 18-wheeler overturned Thursday, spilling scrap metal onto the roadway.

It happened just before 1 p.m. Police are on the scene. There are no reported injuries.

Traffic on I-220 is being diverted to E. Texas St. I-220 EB in that area is expected to be closed for several hours.

