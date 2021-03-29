I-220 ramp closure in Bossier Parish may impact your commute

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A ramp closure on Interstate 220 may impact your commute for the next couple of weeks if you travel in Bossier Parish.

According to DOTD, starting Monday, March 29 the I-220 westbound off-ramp to Swan Lake Rd. will be closed for 14 days.

The closure is associated with the ongoing Swan Lake Rd. widening project that is currently under construction at the I-220 interchange.

Westbound traffic wanting to exit I-220 to Swan Lake Rd. will be detoured to Airline Dr., then routed to I-220 eastbound to Swan Lake Rd.

