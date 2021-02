SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The westbound lane of I-220 is currently closed at I-20 because of debris in the roadway.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, traffic is backed up to Jefferson Paige Road.

DOTD advises that drivers avoid the area and take an alternative route.

