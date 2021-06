BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Interstate 220 eastbound in Bossier Parish is closed following a car crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, congestion is a mile long.

Drivers are being told to take another route.

