I-220W off-ramp to Swan Lane Rd. in Bossier Parish to close due to construction

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Interstate 220 westbound off-ramp to Swan Lake Road in Bossier Parish will be closed due to construction, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The ramp is expected to be closed for about 14 days for the ongoing Swan Lake Road widening project that is under construction at the I-220 interchange.

Officials say the project is being managed by the Bossier Parish Police Jury. Drivers will be redirected to Airline Drive and routed to I-200 eastbound to Swan Lake Road.