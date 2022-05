SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – I-220 west at I-20 is shut down after a tractor-trailer overturned on the highway Wednesday morning.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the tractor-trailer overturned around 9 a.m. Congestion has reached Jefferson Paige Road.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route until the wreck has been cleared.