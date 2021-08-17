I-30 backed up in Texarkana, drivers asked to detour after several crashes

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Police in Texarkana are asking drivers to avoid Interstate 30 after several crashes happened within an hour Tuesday afternoon, two of them including multiple 18-wheelers.

“Vehicles as far as you can see in both directions,” the Texarkana Texas Police Department said in a Facebook post sharing a photo of an extremely backed up section of the interstate.

“Interstate 30 is a mess right now after at least seven crashes out there in the last hour. Two of those crashes have included multiple 18-wheeler trucks. All but one of them are on the westbound side between Stateline Avenue and the Cowhorn Creek overpass, but traffic is also backed up on the eastbound side as people are slowing down to look at what’s going on the other side of the road.

We recommend that you take an alternate route for a while as DPS works to clear these vehicles out of the roadway. Otherwise, you’re probably going to wind up sitting in traffic for a while.”

There is no word yet on whether any of the crashes have resulted in serious injuries or whether any of them were caused by previous crashes.