I-30W closed near I-369 exit in Texarkana, TX due to single-vehicle accident

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An early morning crash has the westbound lanes of Interstate 30 closed near the I-369/Jarvis Parkway exit.

Texarkana Texas Police say that an 18-wheeler colided with a guardrail around 5:30 Friday morning and caught on fire. The fire has been put out but the cleanup from the accident is expected to take a few hours.

TTPD expects significant traffic delays and ask that motorists avoid the area this morning.