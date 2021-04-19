I-30W in Texarkana, TX closed due to accident involving 18-wheeler

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A crash involving an 18-wheeler in Texarkana could lead to traffic delays for some people on their morning commute.

Texarkana Texas Police say that the westbound lanes of Interstate 30 are completely shut down for cleanup and that traffic is being detoured onto St. Michael Drive at the Summerhill Road exit. No one is being allowed back onto I-30 until after University Avenue.

TTPD asks that drivers take another route until the scene of the crash can be cleaned up and reopened.