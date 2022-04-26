SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that the I-49 exit ramps to LA 3132 are closed Tuesday for pavement patching.

According to information in a LA DOTD news release, the closure will affect the Northbound and Southbound exit ramps to LA 3132.

Outside lanes of LA 3132 Westbound from west of the north and south I-49 exits to Linwood Ave will be closed.

The inside lane of LA 3132 Westbound will remain open.

Alternate route: Motorists can detour via LA 3132 Eastbound to the Ellerbe Rd/Line Ave Exit and then to LA 3132 Westbound.





