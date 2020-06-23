I-49 ramps to 3132 closed for 12 hours to clean up 18-wheeler jackknife

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Interstate-49 north and south ramps to westbound Terry Bradshaw Passway (Louisiana 3132) will be closed for approximately 12 hours following a Tuesday morning tractor-trailer accident that has caused both highways to be impassible until it’s cleaned up.

Just after 10 a.m. Tuesday, an 18-wheeler, reportedly carrying paper, jackknifed on the I-49 bridge over 3132, which caused the load to detach from the truck and throwing its load onto 3132 and leaving the tractor hovering over the bridge.

Although the driver of the truck was able to get out of the cab to safety, its removal from the I-49 bridge will require a large wrecker, as will the removal of the truck’s bed and its contents down below on 3132, which is predicted to take most of the day and evening.

