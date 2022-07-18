Traffic is being diverted on I-49N at Kings Hwy after a major accident caused officials to close the roadway. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Traffic is being diverted on I-49 north and south in Shreveport after two separate major accidents Monday morning.

According to La DOTD, the first accident happened around 8:30 a.m. near the LA 175 exit. Traffic on I-49 south is being diverted from LA 175 to LA 3276. Drivers on I-49 north are advised to find an alternate route.

I-49N is also closed at Kings Hwy after an accident there just before 11 a.m. Traffic was backed up at least a mile there before the interstate was reopened and it remained congested as of 12:30 p.m.

No information on injuries has been released.