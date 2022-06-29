CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A section of Interstate 49 in Shreveport is expected to be closed for several hours for hazmat cleanup after an 18-wheeler rollover late Wednesday afternoon.

Caddo deputies are diverting traffic on Interstate 49 north at mile marker 217 following an 18-wheeler crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, the truck driver was heading south to Houston when its driver hit a bump and lost control. The 18-wheeler carrying ferric chloride flipped over into the median. The driver appears to be okay and remained on the scene.

CPSO says hazmat crews were notified and are inspecting the truck.

Traffic will be diverted off I49 northbound to Highway 1 until cleanup is complete and the interstate reopened.