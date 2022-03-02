GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All lanes of I-20 westbound in Bossier Parish are shut down and traffic is being diverted due to a commercial vehicle fire, according to Louisiana State Police.

State police say the commercial motor vehicle is on fire on I-20 Westbound just west of Goodwill Road. A photo shared on the Louisiana State Police Facebook page shows firefighters working to put out the flames on an 18-wheeler.

Westbound traffic is being diverted onto Goodwill Road then to US Hwy 80 westbound, where it can re-enter I-20 from LA Hwy 157.

This closure is expected to last for several hours and police are urging motorists to avoid the area if possible. Police are urging drivers who must pass that way to “please exercise extreme caution as there are numerous first responders in the area working to keep traffic flowing safely.

Road closures and detours can be found using the Louisiana Traveler Information System by calling 511, visiting 511la.org, or the “Louisiana 511” smartphone app.