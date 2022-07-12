BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is reminding Bossier and Caddo Parish motorists about a bridge inspection Sunday.

According to DOTD, the westbound lane on the Jimmie Davis Bridge will be closed from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. for a routine bridge inspection. Only vehicles 10 feet wide or smaller will be allowed to pass through the inspection zone.

Larger vehicles must detour using Hwy 1 to the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge to get to Hwy 71/Barksdale Boulevard.