Intermittent road closures expected in Southeast, North Caddo Parish due to movie productions

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Drivers can expect intermittent road closures in parts of Southeast and North Caddo Parish starting Thursday to accommodate two movie productions, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

CPSO says the productions are for The Man in the White Van and The Vanishings at Caddo Lake.

The closures will include Ellerbe Road between the Lakeside Subdivision and Robson Road, which will be will be intermittently from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The 11900 to 12100 block of Ellerbe road will also be affected.

LA-169 at Twelve Mile Bayou between I-49 and LA-1 closures will take place between10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, 1 p.m. on Friday to 1 a.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18.