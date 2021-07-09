Jimmie Davis Bridge to shut down for repairs, inspection

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You will soon need to find an alternate route if you travel on the Jimmie Davis Bridge.

DOTD officials announced Friday that the Jimmie Davis Bridge over the Red River will be closed to all traffic from 8 p.m. Friday, July 16 until 6 a.m. Monday, July 19 in Bossier and Caddo Parishes.

During the closure, DOTD crews will patch sections of the bridge deck and examine all aspects of the bridge structure during a routine inspection, which is conducted every 12 months.

Crews will also re-stripe and clean the bridge which will improve the appearance as well as make sure it drains properly when it rains.

DOTD said drivers can use the following alternate route:

Youree Dr. or Barksdale Blvd. to the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge

For more information call 511, visit www.511la.org or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. You can also visit the DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov.