NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Natchitoches will host a fireworks display as a culmination of the city’s Juneteenth celebration on Saturday and is advising residents of road closures.

Street closures will start at 8:30 p.m, and the following streets will be closed in preparation for the 9 p.m. fireworks exhibit.

Church Street Bridge

Williams Avenue from Whitfield Avenue to Henry Ave.

Natchitoches Mayor Ronnie Williams says this will be a fun event that every citizen should come out and enjoy.

“We’re really trying to make it a family-friendly event, and the history of Juneteenth will be told. We’re going to sing the National Anthem and Lift Every Voice and Sing,” Williams said. “I think it’s really important that we celebrate this history as well. In addition to other histories that we celebrate, recognize, and spotlight. I think it does something as well for African Americans in our community. It generates some pride, some appreciation.”

The Downtown riverbank will be closed to all vehicular traffic starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 18.

All streets will open after the Fire Marshal has given the all-clear.