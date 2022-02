CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Part of Keithville Keatchie Rd. between Hwy. 789 and Preston Road is open after an 18-wheeler slid off the road late Friday morning.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Department, it happened just before 11 a.m. when the big rig slid off the roadway while turning south onto Keithville Keatchie Rd. from Preston Rd.

No injuries have been reported. CPSO announced that the road was reopened just before 1 p.m.