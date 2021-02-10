Keithville/Springridge bridge replacement may impact your commute

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If the Keithville/Springbridge bridge is a part of your daily commute you may need to find an alternate route.

According to the Caddo Parish Department of Public Works, construction will begin on Monday, Feb. 15 to replace the bridge and improve the road to enhance the use of the bridge.

“These improvements will ensure decades of durability, safety, and access for motorists that utilize the bridge as means for travel,” Caddo Parish Public Works Department said in a statement Wednesday.

Construction is expected to take up to 60 days. Williams Rd. may be used as an alternate route.

For more information about the project or to watch video of the process visit caddo.org.