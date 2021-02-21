LA DOTD: Crews preparing urban I-49, I-220 for reopening

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LA DOTD crews are working on urban I-49 and I-220 overpasses to remove slush and slick spots that remain to get the roadways ready for reopening, more than a week after they were shut down due to hazardous conditions created by winter weather.

Crews have been working for days to scrape and clear ice and snow from the roadways. While there is no official timeline for reopening, temperatures have finally risen above freezing, which has helped the thawing process along.

LA DOTD crews are working on I-49 urban and I-220 overpasses to remove slush and slick spots that remain to get the roadways ready for reopening, more than a week after they were shut down due to hazardous conditions created by winter weather. (Source: Louisiana Department of Transportation)

I-220 in Caddo and Bossier parishes has been shut down since Saturday, along with urban I-49 in Shreveport north through Caddo Parish to the Arkansas state line.

I-20 was never shut down completely, but there have been numerous temporary closures and backups along the route as ramps iced up too much to navigate and vehicles spun out and stalled, sometimes left disabled in the lane of traffic.

The Louisiana Highway 3 overpass over the Union Pacific railroad tracks near the Town of Benton in Bossier Parish was reopened early Saturday afternoon.

For the most up-to-date road status information, DOTD offers motorists various resources. Travelers can find information regarding road closures by downloading the Louisiana 511 mobile app or by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website at www.511la.org, which is updated in real-time with changing road conditions.