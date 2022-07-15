BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is reminding motorists who travel in the area or use I-20 eastbound and I-220 westbound that the exit will be closed for two months starting Monday.

LA DOTD says the eastbound ramp from I-20 to I-220 westbound (exit 26 near Louisiana Downs) in Bossier Parish will be closed for approximately two months. The department says the closure is necessary to complete repairs to expansion joints on the bridge.

The repairs are associated with the ongoing I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange Project to construct a new segment of roadway that will extend southward from the current interchange and lead to a new access point to the base.

While work is expected to be complete in two months, DOTD reminds motorists that the work on this project will be done weather permitting.

Alternate route: Detour signage will be in place. This is a total ramp closure all vehicles must detour.