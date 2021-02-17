LA DOTD: I-20 to remain closed in Bossier, Webster parishes due to winter weather

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Interstate 20 eastbound from Industrial Drive in Bossier City to Goodwill Road in Webster Parish will remain closed overnight due to freezing and winter weather conditions.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the closure will remain in place due to continuously deteriorating roadway conditions as the result of two winter storms that have significantly impacted the state.

DOTD crews will work to get this section of I-20 reopened as quickly as possible when weather conditions allow for effective de-icing and salt operations. The alternate route for this closure continues to be US 80.

DOTD is asking everyone to stay off the roads when possible. But if travel is essential, drivers are strongly urged to drive at an extremely reduced rate of speed, and leave plenty of room between their car and any nearby cars. DOTD will advise when I-20 has been reopened.