LA DOTD: I-20E closed at Haughton exit due to several accidents

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – I-20 East is closed at Exit 33 (Haughton/Fillmore) due to several accidents in the area, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

There is no word on whether there any serious injuries or exactly how many vehicles are involved. According to 511la.org, the interstate is expected to remain closed until at least 8:30 p.m.

I-20 has remained open, with some exceptions where conditions warrant. But the LA DOTD is strongly discouraging unnecessary travel over the next couple of days and released an advisory Sunday night that all state-maintained roadways with the exception of I-20 and I-49 (sections that remain open) in the seven–parish Northwest region have been deemed impassable due to winter weather conditions.