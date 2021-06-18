LA DOTD: I-20E back open at Monkhouse after crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The two left lanes of Interstate 20 eastbound at Monkhouse Drive after back open after an accident early Friday afternoon, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation.
It happened around 1:13 p.m. on I-20 near Jewella Avenue.
LA DOTD traffic cams and traffic condition data showed eastbound traffic backed up at least as far as I-220 before the scene was cleared and the eastbound lanes reopened.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.