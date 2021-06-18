LA DOTD: I-20E back open at Monkhouse after crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The two left lanes of Interstate 20 eastbound at Monkhouse Drive after back open after an accident early Friday afternoon, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation.

It happened around 1:13 p.m. on I-20 near Jewella Avenue.

LA DOTD traffic cams and traffic condition data showed eastbound traffic backed up at least as far as I-220 before the scene was cleared and the eastbound lanes reopened.

All lanes are open I-20 East at Monkhouse Drive. Congestion is approximately 1 mile in length. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 18, 2021