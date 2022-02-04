SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Urban I-49 is back open in Shreveport and Caddo Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

This includes the northbound lanes of I-49 between LA 526 and I-20, as well as the southbound lanes from I-20 to LA 3132.

LA DOTD has also reopened the Benton Road (LA 3) overpass over the KCS railroad tracks in Bossier Parish.

Both urban I-49 and the overpass, along with I-49 north of Shreveport and I-220 were shut down Thursday afternoon ahead of winter weather that posed a risk for ice and freezing rain. As of 3:30 p.m., the DOTD had not yet reopened I-220.

Emergency personnel will continue to monitor upcoming weather situations and will scout the area for safety on the roadways. Crews will be mobilized as needed in the event an area is threatened by severe weather conditions.