LA DOTD: All lanes of I-49 back open in Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All lanes of I-49 from the I-220 interchange in Shreveport to Mira Myrtis Road in Caddo Parish are back open, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation.

Both lanes were shut down Thursday due to wet weather and falling temperatures, conditions that are expected to continue over the next several days. The La DOTD says crews will be out scouting to keep an eye on road conditions, which could deteriorate further as forecasts call for freezing temperatures with the possibility of wintry precipitation in some areas of the state this coming weekend.

In addition, DOTD says it will continue to closely monitor upcoming weather situations and is prepared to close bridges and elevated sections of roadway that are deemed unsafe when resources and worker safety allows. Motorists are advised to be aware that some bridges and roadways may become unsafe for travel before a closure notice is issued. Drivers should not be on the roadway during hazardous driving conditions.

The DOTD urges drivers to travel with extreme caution and only when absolutely necessary.

For the most up-to-date road status information, DOTD offers motorists various resources. Travelers can find information regarding road closures by downloading the Louisiana 511 mobile app or by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website at www.511la.org, which is updated in real-time with changing road conditions.

