LA DOTD, LSP urge drivers to be aware of potential black ice

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and Louisiana State Police are urging drivers to be aware of potential black ice on the roadways as another deep freeze approaches the northwest region.

DOTD says drivers in the state are more accustomed to white ice than black ice, which is a thin, transparent layer of ice accumulation that can be visually hard to detect on bridges, overpasses, off-ramps, and in shady spots.

This is especially dangerous in areas such as the interstates where the speed limit is often higher because it blends in with the pavement, making it nearly impossible to see.

If drivers experience black ice, they should:

Remain calm and avoid overreacting.

Allow the car to pass over the ice without applying brakes.

Keep the steering wheel straight. Turing the wheel increases the chances of sliding and losing control of the car.

If drivers enter a skid, take your foot off the accelerator and gently turn the steering wheel in the direction of the skid.

While traveling, be aware of patches of roadway that look like water, as these wet spots could likely be black ice.

Drivers can access the latest updates on real-time traffic and road conditions using the 511 Traveler Information System by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region on which they are seeking information.

Out-of-state travelers can call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Travelers can also access this information by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website. Drivers may also monitor the LA DOTD website and the DOTD Facebook.