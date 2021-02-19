LA DOTD shuts down I-20E from Industrial to Haughton

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and Louisiana State Police have closed I-20 eastbound from exit 23 (the Industrial Drive exit) to exit 33 (the Haughton exit) due to several commercial vehicles blocking the travel lanes. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and Louisiana State Police have closed I-20 eastbound from exit 23 (the Industrial Drive exit) to exit 33 (the Haughton exit) due to several commercial vehicles blocking the travel lanes.

According to LSP, traffic will be diverted from I-20 eastbound to US 80 and I-20 will remain closed until travel conditions improve.

“These are unprecedented times, and we need the communities’ assistance and cooperation,” said the statement from LSP announcing the closure. “Although roadways improved during the day, some roadways may become impassable as the area will see below freezing temperatures tonight. We urge motorists to please avoid all unnecessary travel.”

I-20 has not been shut down completely during the weeklong winter weather event, but there have been numerous temporary closures and backups along the route as ramps iced up too much to navigate and vehicles spun out and stalled, sometimes left disabled in the lane of traffic.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said during a briefing Thursday that the Louisiana National Guard was bringing in wreckers and is working with the Louisiana Department of Transportation to remove a number of 18-wheelers that either stalled or jackknifed in this way along I-20 near the Texas line.

The situation prompted a warning from TX DOT for drivers heading east into Louisiana to avoid the interstate and look for alternate routes.

As of early Friday afternoon, the DOTD said traffic in that area of I-20E was down to one lane and slow going.

Drivers who become stranded can dial *LSP (*577) from a cell phone to contact the nearest LSP Troop to request help. For road closure information, LSP says motorists can utilize the 511 phone system, 511la.org, or the Louisiana 511 smartphone app.