LA DOTD: Watch for intermittent closures as work on BAFB Interchange project continues

The I-20 westbound ramp from I-220 eastbound reopened Friday after being closed since May as part of construction on new BAFB Interchange in Bossier Parish. (Source: Louisiana Department of Transportation)

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The I-20 westbound on-ramp from I-220 eastbound might be back open, but the Louisiana DOTD says drivers can still expect daily and nightly intermittent lane and/or shoulder closures on I-20 eastbound and westbound at the I-220 interchange are still in place and will continue as work on the Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project continues.

The intermittent lane/shoulder closures on I-20 are expected to last about 30 days and LA DOTD says other intermittent ramp closures at the interchange may be necessary as work progresses.

The entire project, which is extending southward from the existing interchange creating a new road into BAFB, is anticipated to be complete in Fall 2021, weather permitting.

Detour signage will be in place for alternate routes when necessary.

“DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment,” said a statement released Tuesday on the intermittend closures, which also urges area residents exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.

