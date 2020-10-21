6-month lane closure in Bossier Parish may impact your commute

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A sixth-month lane closure may impact your commute if you travel in a certain part of Bossier Parish.

According to DOTD officials, starting Wednesday, Oct. 21 the westbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 80 over Fifi Bayou near Haughton will be diverted to the newly constructed eastbound bridge through temporary crossovers.

One lane of traffic will be open in each direction.

The U.S. 80 entrance to the Tall Timbers park located near the Tall Timbers subdivision will also be closed. You will be able to access the park through the rear entrance and the adjacent gravel parking lot on the east side of Tall Timbers Blvd.

DOTD anticipates the change will last up to six months to allow the contractor to begin work on replacing the westbound bridge.

This $4.2 million project is on track to be completed by Spring 2021.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.