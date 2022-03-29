BOSSIER PARISH (KTAL/KMSS) – As the new I-20/220 Barksdale Air Force Base interchange access project continues, drivers should expect another ramp/lane closure on Saturday.

The Bossier Parish Police Jury is warning drivers that the I-220 eastbound inside lane from U.S. Hwy. 80 to I-20 will be closed on April 2 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. During that same time, the U.S. 80 on-ramp to I-220 eastbound will also be closed.

Intermittent lane closures and/or rolling roadblocks will occur as necessary on both I-20 and I-220 eastbound and westbound as construction continues on the project.

All vehicles will be required to detour. Motorists are asked to move with caution through construction areas, they should also be aware of crews and equipment.

These closures and rolling roadblocks will take place over the next three months.

The expected completion date for the I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project is October 2021.