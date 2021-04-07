Lane closure to cause traffic delays in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You can expect delays this week if you travel on a certain road in Bossier Parish.

According to the Bossier Parish Police Jury, part of Linton Cutoff Rd. will be reduced to one lane beginning Thursday, April 8 and continuing through Friday, April 9 while crews continue work on a severe curve.

Construction will take place one mile south of the intersection of Linton Cutoff Rd. and LA HWY 162.

If you regularly travel Linton Cutoff be prepared for slower traffic or you can find an alternate route.