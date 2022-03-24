BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Work is scheduled to begin Friday on a project to increase volume for turn lanes off LA Hwy. 3 (Benton Rd.) onto I-220 in Bossier City.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the northbound turn lane to westbound I-220 will be closed starting Friday at 9 a.m. to allow patching in the southbound left lane at the westbound entrance ramp to I-220. The work is expected to continue through Monday, March 28, at 6 a.m.

The DOTD says the southbound left lane on Benton Road will be closed from Hospital Drive to I-220.

The Bossier Parish Police Jury says roughly 30% of the driving population of Bossier Parish travels through the intersection, both north- and southbound, Monday through Friday mornings and afternoons.

District Six Police Jury Member Chris Marsiglia hopes the project will be finished before I-20 is set to be redone. The entire project is anticipated to be completed summer of 2022.