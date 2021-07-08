Lane closures on I-20 may impact your commute due to bridge inspection

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You can expect delays next week if you travel on the Interstate 20 bridge over the Red River.

According to DOTD, starting Monday, July 12 the I-20 bridge will be reduced to two lanes in Bossier and Caddo Parishes. The lanes will be closed to traffic from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. due to a routine bridge inspection.

The eastbound on-ramp from Market St. and Spring St. along with the I-20 eastbound off-ramp to Traffic St. will also be shut down as part of the inspection.

DOTD encourages drivers to use the following alternate routes:

Spring St. and Market St. traffic entering I-20 will need to detour to Shreveport-Barksdale Blvd. to Barksdale Blvd.

Traffic exiting onto Traffic St. will need to detour from Benton Rd. to Old Minden Rd.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, July 13, the I-20 westbound traffic over the bridge will be restricted to two lanes from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. for inspection. The I-20 westbound on-ramp from Traffic St. will also be closed.

DOTD encourages drivers to use the following alternate routes: