SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A North Shreveport road is expected to be shut down for several hours for hazmat cleanup after a massive oil tank in transport snagged a power line, rolled off a flatbed trailer and sparked a fire.

It happened just after 4 p.m. on Russell Road at Hilary Huckabee. Police say an oil company was hauling the tank away from a platform when it clipped a powerline and rolled off the flatbed. A spark from the power line ignited oil that spilled from the tanker. SPD says firefighters put out the flames, but it is still a hazmat situation.

Russell Rd. in North Shreveport is expected to be shut down for several hours for hazmat cleanup after a massive oil tank snagged a power line, rolled off a flatbed trailer and sparked a fire. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Hilry Huckaby Ave was shut down for nearly two hours, but has since reopened. All traffic is being diverted from Hearne Ave. and Russell Road. Drivers will have to go all the way down Hearne to get to N. Market. Those coming from the other direction will need to take MLK and go down N. Market.