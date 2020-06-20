Linton Road Bridge reopened for traffic, crews finish water lines work early

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Linton Road bridge over Black Bayou in Bossier Parish is now open to traffic after construction crews worked on water lines alongside the bridge.

According to Bossier Parish Officials, contractors have completed work early, and removing the existing line from the bridge structure and boring beneath the lake’s surface was finished a couple of days ahead of schedule.

CBB Water System, Inc. says the work being done on the water lines is for the construction of a new bridge over Black Bayou, a project which officials hope will begin before the end of this year.

